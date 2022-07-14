End of Rajapaksa clan

New National Government

As per expectations, the Speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament, Yapa Abeywardena has taken over as acting president after Gotabaya fled the country and resignation by the prime minister thereby facilitating the possibly of setting up of a national unity government.

It is believed that Gotabaya’s resignation might lead to optimism of restoring peace and help in persuading the protestors to leave presidential house and streets to return home to permit formation of new government.

None can deny the fact that the marches and sit-ins in Galle Face and elsewhere have been largely peaceful in the country though the participation was spread over to the villages, towns and cities in the country.