Enforce Central Laws in letter & spirit

Recently an information seeker was asked to pay more than Rs 4000 as xerox fees by the Executive Engineer R&B division Bandipora who is also the designated Public Information Officer (PIO) under RTI Act 2005.

I got to know about this through a local RTI activist of Bandipora who sent me the copy of the letter issued by the Executive Engineer. The letter signed by Executive Engineer R&B division Bandipora addressed to RTI applicant Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat who is the Ajas Bandipora reads:

“Regarding the subject cited above , the requisite information as desired by you through RTI Act has been kept ready by this office and accordingly you are hereby informed to deposit the necessary Photo State charges of the requisite documents. The details of the documents furnished by the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Sub Division Bandipora vide No: 1921 dated 02.03.2023 are as under: Total Pages allotment , M Book & works register 105 pages = Rs 525, Drawing pages 73 @ Rs 50 / page = Rs 3650, L section drawing 1 page = Rs 50 , Site Plan 3 pages @ Rs 50 / Page -= Rs 150 . Total Cost= Rs 4375”

On receiving the letter the RTI applicant Parvaiz Ahmad got agitated as he had been asked to deposit huge charges to the Executive Engineer. The information seeker was not only agitated over the officer for demanding exorbitant fees but being an BPL (PHH) applicant , he was supposed to get the information free of cost as per the provisions of RTI Act 2005.

When I saw the letter, I posted the same on social media and tagged many Govt officers. It was not clear why Rs 50 per page is being demanded from an applicant ? A person like me with no civil engineering background can’t understand the logic behind paying Rs 50 for a page of drawing sheet ? Normally the Govt has fixed the xerox fees @ Rs 2 per page. The PIO (Xen R&B Bandipora) should have made this clear that drawing sheets are large in size and that is why Rs 50 per sheet are being charged as photostat fees ? It is still unclear whether Rs 50 are charged per copy by photostat shops for large size drawing sheets ? Ironically even the official letters written in English by Govt offices are not grammatically correct and in many cases photostat is written as Photostate or Photo State , this mistake has been committed by Xen R&B Division Bandipora also. In this case the RTI applicant should not have been charged anything as he belongs to BPL category and had attached the PHH ration card with the RTI application, but again his credentials were being questioned. The officer should have questioned the Food Civil Supplies department, rather than telling the RTI applicant that 50 % BPL ration cards are fake in J&K. This is not the case with Parvaiz only but in Bonen Surasyar, district Budgam, the PMGSY engineers a few years back got a BPL ration card of an RTI applicant Mushtaq Ahmad cross checked through Assistant Director Food & Civil Supplies Budgam. I wish the Govt officers would have instead used such energy in digitizing their record and bringing more transparency in the Govt offices. At a time when every bit of information is made public by the Govt of India, many officers in J&K don’t want people to have access to information and this is the reason they ask so many questions to RTI applicants.