It was a blockbuster movie of 2012 wherein an Indian homemaker secretly joins an English-speaking course to speak it confidently thereafter. Most of the people do good with English speaking, be it the students, the farmers, the soldiers, the commoners, the clerks, the office bearers or any kind of job seekers.

Down in the south of the country, an auto-rickshaw driver will surprise you with his level of English speaking. English also comes easily to those who earn their livelihood from tourism.

No matter what their level of literacy may be, they manage to communicate with foreigners in English. It has never been a great deal. The modern-day spiritual gurus are also highly Englicised.

Instead of resorting to Sanskrit, Urdu, Arabic or Hebrew, they find a great ease and access in English. The prime-time TV debates are all about English speaking. They may or may not have the necessary content.

Speaking in English is rather a mass level phenomenon now. We walk English, we talk English, we dress English, we eat and drink English. So, it is all English Vinglish.