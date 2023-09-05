Enhance apple production

Preliminary reports indicate that the unfavourable weather conditions and scab disease has hit the apple production this year. These reports have come some time before the apple harvesting season gains momentum and reaches its peak.

The assessment being made by the apple growers and traders indicate a possible reduction in the apple production. The exact decrease in the production will be known once the harvesting season is over and the picture is totally clear.

However, this is not a positive sign for the apple production and trade, which is being considered as a backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. For last several years the apple growers are mostly at the receiving end for various reasons.