Enhancing green cover

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

Development is certain for every country. There are only a few countries in the world today that are economically sound and produce a good amount of employment through beneficial schemes, and there are adequate sectors that offer employment with handsome earnings for their educated and skilled youth.

As we know, in the future, most of the countries may be included in the list of developing countries. Today we have immense, effective, and useful communication tools, which we are using for the exchange of business thoughts from one corner of the world to the other. Maximum trade-related deals are done through virtual means.

For the uplift of any country, development is very crucial and plays an immense part in the economy of the country. Development of roads, transport sector, trade and commerce sector, at the same time management of cities keeping in view the environment related issues.

The government has framed separate bodies that are looking after the management of environment-related issues in the country and issuing guidelines from time to time for the safeguarding of the environment.

Development is not about the construction of giant tunnels, large buildings, the longest railway tracks, the widening of the roads, construction dams, etc.; development is the need of the time.