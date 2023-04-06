Enhancing green cover

BY SAHIL MANZOOR
Development is certain for every country. There are only a few countries in the world today that are economically sound and produce a good amount of employment through beneficial schemes, and there are adequate sectors that offer employment with handsome earnings for their educated and skilled youth.
As we know, in the future, most of the countries may be included in the list of developing countries. Today we have immense, effective, and useful communication tools, which we are using for the exchange of business thoughts from one corner of the world to the other. Maximum trade-related deals are done through virtual means.
For the uplift of any country, development is very crucial and plays an immense part in the economy of the country. Development of roads, transport sector, trade and commerce sector, at the same time management of cities keeping in view the environment related issues.
The government has framed separate bodies that are looking after the management of environment-related issues in the country and issuing guidelines from time to time for the safeguarding of the environment.
Development is not about the construction of giant tunnels, large buildings, the longest railway tracks, the widening of the roads, construction dams, etc.; development is the need of the time.
The development of any country needs proper planning, proper management, and proper coordination of different agencies, keeping in mind environmental-related issues as well. There is an intellectual class in the government sector that always troubleshoots the grievances of the general public and keeps every facility available.
Today in this article, I am going to highlight the importance of planting trees in the cities and main business hubs in the District where there is ample movement of traffic vehicles.
Day by day, our demands are increasing, and traffic flow pollutes our environment in various ways. Every factory in the manufacturing industry releases immense pollution into the air, water, and soil.
So such activities cannot be stopped in a single day, so we have only one option to minimise the damage: clean-up of the environment. The government administration is doing well as they are taking cognisance of every bit related to the environment.
What is the environment?
The environment has a great role in our lives in various aspects. Environment means our surroundings; it includes plants, water bodies, animals, birds, air, soil, etc. Environment is a vast and very important term in our day-to-day lives.
First of all, we have to understand the importance of the environment and its role in our lives. But in some ways, the development of roads, connectivity, bridges, buildings, railway tracks, airports, factories, industries, and hydroelectric dams is damaging our environment.
If you ask me how, cutting trees while widening roads and constructing railroad tracks can cause soil erosion (the wearing away of the upper layer of the soil), soil erosion can affect soil fertility, cause flash floods, etc.
How to maintain temperatures in cities
Cities are considered to be busy business hubs. Cities enhance the beauty of the country. In cities, the temperature gets higher due to the release of polluting gases from vehicles.
The greenhouse gases are responsible for the increase in the temperature of any particular area where we are observing the maximum number of vehicular movements, and the cities are enlisted at the number one spot.
The management of the cities is very vital and crucial for the administration. Keeping in mind the consideration of a clean environment and keeping all the water bodies, the quality of the air, and proper management of the drainage system in the cities should be kept in mind while widening roads, installing drains for the sewage, and properly dumping the solid waste coming from hospitals, business units, houses, etc. Planting more and more trees can help lower the temperature in the cities.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.