Enhancing your personality

BY SAHIL MANZOOR

As per biological science, our life cycle undergoes various stages and processes. Adolescence is one of the stages where different biological changes take place, in an enhanced way.

Hormonal changes take place, due to which the whole body structure gets a new shape in both females and males. This stage is being considered a crucial period for teenagers.

Adolescence period start at 9 years of age for females and at 11 for males. Hormonal changes are very important and crucial. During this crucial period, most of the teenagers may get involved in different kinds of wrongs.

Like being involved in drugs, engaged in wayward tasks, getting arrogant, stubborn, rude, lacking patience, etc.