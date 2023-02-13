Enhancing your personality

BY SAHIL MANZOOR
As per biological science, our life cycle undergoes various stages and processes. Adolescence is one of the stages where different biological changes take place, in an enhanced way.
Hormonal changes take place, due to which the whole body structure gets a new shape in both females and males. This stage is being considered a crucial period for teenagers.
Adolescence period start at 9 years of age for females and at 11 for males. Hormonal changes are very important and crucial. During this crucial period, most of the teenagers may get involved in different kinds of wrongs.
Like being involved in drugs, engaged in wayward tasks, getting arrogant, stubborn, rude, lacking patience, etc.
Teenagers need proper counselling and motivation for their development during this crucial period. Our society is filled with great and renowned personalities who have done miracles for the nation and are still doing their best.
For the time being, we have to utilise each and every facility for the uplift of our young buds and teach them what is suitable and beneficial for them.
The government administration, from lower to higher levels, left no stone unturned to minimise the crimes and drug addiction among the teenagers and youths, but it is very unfortunate that we are still miles away from eliminating the evil completely.
One thing is quite clear: with the passage of time, we have to experience all the happenings within our society, which include negative as well as positive events. This world is full of mysterious stories.
Every event follows its own story. Today in this article, let’s try to motivate our friends of all ages towards bodybuilding sports.
Today, bodybuilding is trending throughout the country. India has been enlisted among the top countries that have good sports infrastructure and participates at the international level.
As I have experienced, bodybuilding is one of the best and beneficial activities one can engage in. Bodybuilding endows your body with an attractive shape that keeps you fit and fine. There are great and interesting facts about bodybuilding.
Bodybuilding keeps you disease free and boosts your immunity in different ways. Bodybuilding keeps you warm during the winter and makes you feel relaxed during the summer.
It reduces the risks among obese patients and burns their extra fat up to the optimum level. It reduces your belly fat, makes you good, and enhances your diet capacity.
Bodybuilding keeps you happy and reduces your depression, so when you are depressed, do certain exercises.
All the points I have mentioned are based on my own experience. First of all, try to convince yourself that I want to look good, be disease free, and not get involved in any drug addiction.
We should motivate our friends toward sports activities and be ready, fit, and healthy all the time. These days gym centres are everywhere, laced with advanced equipment.
There are trained and experienced trainers there. So we have a great chance to burn our extra fat during these winter days.
After spending a couple days in the gym, we have to follow a balanced diet. Diet plays a vital role for those who indulge in bodybuilding activities.
Gym centres have advanced equipment, a hygienic environment, and experienced trainers. Always follow the trainer and avoid muscle cramps, bone injuries, etc. I suggest you all join gym centres.
I hope you will feel good and relaxed. Government administration at district level should provide gym centres at the panchayat level so that everyone should get engaged in and keep themselves fit and fine.
One more thing: do machine exercise for almost 6 months; that will get your body in cutting-edge shape; believe in a natural diet; and avoid supplements.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.