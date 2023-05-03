Enough with numbers!

This misplaced zeal for enumeration quells the very essence of human experience and confines it to congealed forms of quantification. Not only does it circumvent the essence of experience, but also stultifies future experience as being trivial; if it cannot be numbered. Beauty, as a result, suffers!

Roger Scruton states, exquisitely;

Beauty can be consoling, disturbing, sacred, profane; it can be exhilarating, appealing, inspiring, chilling. It can affect us in an unlimited variety of ways. Yet it is never viewed with indifference: beauty demands to be noticed...

Icebergs rolling softly over vast oceans. Birds chirping in sonorous voices. Waves of clear water hitting embankments. Exquisite works of art donning the walls of Gothic cathedrals. Monasteries build with intricate craftsmanship.

Poetry that says much more than it reads. Spring flowers, old alleyways, the sound of horse’s hoofs on hard ground, and whatnot. To marvel at these, and other forms of natural and human beauty, is the most profound experience of life – pity, that it may be considered worthless because it can’t be numbered.

Romantic poets understood this well. For one, Keats famously wrote, A thing of beauty is a joy forever. The first stanza ends with the lines; an endless fountain of immortal drink, pouring unto us from the heaven’s brink. Beauty is immortal, in any way it is experienced. It is frozen in time and space. No wonder poetry and music express it more profoundly than numbers can ever do. One form of beauty, after all, can be expressed, only in another form of beauty.

On the contrary, the post-industrial habit of over-enumeration replaces this subtle art of perceiving beauty with the tedious skills of accounting. It anoints prudence over wisdom. In a concerted effort to see only that which can be put into numbers, it blindfolds itself from the most beautiful aspects of human experience.

Aesthetics it undervalues (when it is not completely overlooking it). In architecture it prefers the ugly display of power through imposing structures, over the subtle craftsmanship of the pre-industrial age; which Goethe well-referred to as frozen music. It crumples poetry as being pointless. It finds classical languages useless.

Knowledge in itself, if not instrumental, is nothing at all. The calm resignation of spirituality, it devours by a fashionable display of religiosity. The only value it sees in art is to showcase economic clout. In humans it sees machines to be measured by the currency it spits out. Its values are marked by imposition, power, and utility.

The historicity of structures, the subtlety of language, the finesse of presence, the magic of experience, the very act of being - it considers imprudent. Value resides in numbers. It announces through its tall imposing structures - if you cannot number it, it is worthless. Even in love, it dreams with eyes wide open.

Classics of romance, it considers impractical. It is over-cautious in its desire and meek in its expression. The industrial age is endemic with a lack of taste for beauty; since it sees no purpose in it. It is hard for it to believe that beauty does not require a purpose. It is the purpose itself. The pursuit of beauty is the very essence of life.