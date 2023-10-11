Ensure Adequate Power Supply

One of the most significant challenges in Kashmir is the chronic power shortage during the winter, that is around. The demand for electricity consistently exceeds the available supply in coming months. As a result, Kashmir the often faces frequent power cuts and load shedding, affecting daily life and businesses.

From November to February, the electricity consumption by all domestic consumers generally increases in especially in Kashmir division due to the harsh winter season.

The Valley’s extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and severe cold during winters, frequently disrupt the power supply. Snow accumulation on power lines, transformers, and other electrical infrastructure leads to breakdowns and outages.

The temperatures in winter drop significantly, often below freezing. In December and January, temperatures even range from -2°C to 7°C (28°F to 45°F). In some areas, temperatures can plummet even further, leading to sub-zero conditions.

During the December and January, the harshest part of the winter in Kashmir known as "Chillai Kalan," which lasts for 40 days, starts around the 21st of December. During this period, the temperatures are the lowest, and the snowfall is most intense.

Keeping all this mind, in near future, the Power Development Department, which is responsible for transmission and distribution of electricity in the Union Territory, would come out with power curtailment schedule for Kashmir.