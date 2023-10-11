Ensure Adequate Power Supply

One of the most significant challenges in Kashmir is the chronic power shortage during the winter, that is around. The demand for electricity consistently exceeds the available supply in coming months. As a result, Kashmir the often faces frequent power cuts and load shedding, affecting daily life and businesses.
From November to February, the electricity consumption by all domestic consumers generally increases in especially in Kashmir division due to the harsh winter season.
The Valley’s extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and severe cold during winters, frequently disrupt the power supply. Snow accumulation on power lines, transformers, and other electrical infrastructure leads to breakdowns and outages.
The temperatures in winter drop significantly, often below freezing. In December and January, temperatures even range from -2°C to 7°C (28°F to 45°F). In some areas, temperatures can plummet even further, leading to sub-zero conditions.
During the December and January, the harshest part of the winter in Kashmir known as "Chillai Kalan," which lasts for 40 days, starts around the 21st of December. During this period, the temperatures are the lowest, and the snowfall is most intense.
Keeping all this mind, in near future, the Power Development Department, which is responsible for transmission and distribution of electricity in the Union Territory, would come out with power curtailment schedule for Kashmir.
LG’s Direction:
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha yesterday directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to ensure adequate and reliable power supply during the coming winter season.
Chairing a meeting to review the performance of the Power Development Department (PDD) and taking stock of the power scenario in J&K, the LG discussed a comprehensive strategy of PDD to meet the peak electricity demand.
He directed for enhancement of sustainability and efficiency to ensure an adequate and reliable power supply during the winter season.
LG Sinha asked the officials for concrete measures to ensure maximum power supply to smart meter-saturated feeders and bring down the AT&C losses in these areas to single digits.
The LG directed compliance with curtailment plans and timely replacement of the damaged transformers to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.
“An advance buffer stock of transformers for border and far-flung areas should be kept given the upcoming winter season,” he said. “Power theft should be tackled through effective enforcement on the ground.”
Sinha directed to tap the potential of new and renewable energy and effective implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in J&K.
Last Year:
Last year in the month of November, Kashmir observed 8-hour daily power. The valley being
one of the major producers of electricity in the country and while temperatures were recorded as sub-zero, the power department had issued an 8-hour daily power curtailment this winter.
Kashmir Valley which produces more than 2500 megawatts of electricity and needs around 2400 megawatts of electricity for twenty-four hours of electric supply faced eight hours of power cuts every day during last November.
As per the government data, Jammu and Kashmir is producing more than 3500 megawatts of electricity through its 24 hydropower projects and the demand of the whole of Jammu and Kashmir for twenty-four hours of electricity is around the same 3500 megawatts.
Officials said the demand between Jammu and Kashmir varies as per the season, In winter Kashmir needs more electricity and in the summer season Jammu needs more electricity but the overall demand remains the same around 3500 megawatts of electricity.
Winters Poses Challenge:
The LG’s directions is hope that this winter the people won’t face power crisis. Notably, winters in Kashmir mostly pose significant challenges when it comes to electricity supply.
Kashmir experiences frequent power outages during the winter, primarily due to the heavy snowfall and extreme cold. Snow accumulation on power lines and utility infrastructure leads to disruptions in the electrical supply.
The demand for electricity in homes and businesses increases during the winter season. This is primarily because of the need for electric heating appliances, such as heaters, electric blankets, and room heaters, to combat the harsh cold.
At the same time the power distribution infrastructure in Kashmir is susceptible to disruptions due to its geographic location and the severe winter weather conditions. The heavy snowfall leads to the breakdown of power lines, transformers, and substations.
Many households in Kashmir rely on alternative heating methods like wood-burning stoves and kerosene heaters, especially in rural areas. This eases the strain on the electrical grid but poses its own set of challenges, such as air pollution and fire hazards.
Even some households and businesses invest in backup generators to ensure a continuous power supply during the winter months. These generators are especially essential for essential services like hospitals and emergency facilities.
The Government in Kashmir makes efforts to minimize power outages during the winter. They often provide scheduled power cuts to distribute electricity more evenly and prioritize essential services.
Now there is growing interest in the use of renewable energy sources like solar power to supplement the electrical supply during the winter. Solar panels can generate electricity even in snowy conditions and help reduce dependence on the grid.
During the winter, nights are longer, leading to increased demand for lighting in homes and businesses. This further adds to the strain on the electrical grid.
There is no doubt that the local government has been working on improving the power infrastructure in Kashmir to make it more resilient to winter conditions. This includes measures to protect power lines and substations from snow and ice accumulation.
Despite these challenges, the people of Kashmir have learned to adapt to the winter conditions and manage their electricity needs accordingly. It's important to be prepared for potential power outages by having backup heating methods, flashlights, and candles on hand during the winter months.
Energy Theft
Electricity theft is a significant issue in Kashmir, which contributes to financial losses for power distribution companies. Unauthorized hookups and tampering with electric meters are common problems that need to be addressed.
The author is senior staffer Greater Kashmir