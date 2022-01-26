Ensure Human Security

Today’s world is rife with dangers that if unleashed can consume the entire population many times over. Not just the nuclear weapons that have posed a consistent threat to mankind ever since this weapon was invented, there are many more dangers that can wipe us, the humans, from the face of the earth. We have right now climate change posing a grave threat.
There were times when people, parties, and leaderships differed on this. Many believed that it is just a ghost threat that is not backed by substantial scientific evidence.
The debate between the two positions was witnessed for many years. But ultimately we are convinced that if the necessary action is not taken, and at global level, climate change can endanger life itself on the planet.
But the dangers are not confined to nuclear weapons and climate change. There are more dangers and these are growing by the day. One such danger is the weaponisation of politics and states.
We have seen over the years a new contest between global powers taking shape. In this contest blocks are getting formed. The militarisation of lands and waters is happening, and the chances of any catastrophic military confrontation cannot be ruled out.
If any mishap happens at a place like Crimea, its ripple effects can impact most of the world. Similarly the latest violent events in Mid East point towards a grave danger.
Another danger, among the constellation dangers, is that of global poverty. We are already divided into Global South and Global North in terms of deep division based on the distribution of wealth. In the post COVID world this danger can further deepen, as many economies are under terrible strain, and nearly collapsing.
The inflation at global level means that the poor and the middle class, and that forms the bulk of human population on earth, are struggling to make the two ends meet.
If this widening gulf between the ultra rich and the extremely poor is not bridged, it can have devastating effects at global level. And then we have the danger of hunger.
There are swathes of population, that if not taken care of, can die of hunger. And that is something scary. In this kind of a scenario the global leadership needs to draw comprehensive and effective policies for human security.