Ensure price control

The concerned officials must strictly ensure that the prices of food items don’t go up in the markets during the holy month of Ramadhan. It has been noticed that as Ramadhan begins, the prices of some of the food items increase and there is no control over the trend.

The prices of fruit and vegetables increase and so do the prices of mutton and chicken. A number of shopkeepers sell food items on the prices of their own choice, and do not follow the rates fixed by the government. Hoarding and profiteering creates a chaotic scene in the markets.

Such a scene is witnessed in almost all the markets across Kashmir Valley. There are undoubtedly some shopkeepers who do not indulge in such malpractices but there are others who increase the prices.