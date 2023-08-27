Ensure sustainable development in eco-fragile J&K

Owing to its unique topography, Jammu and Kashmir is prone to natural disasters. It has a history of earthquakes, floods, landslides and an off-late erratic climate.



Environmentalists believe that most of these natural disasters are triggered by haphazard developmental activities and vandalisation of our natural resources including water bodies, orchards, agricultural fields, mountains and forests. Increased human activities are also responsible for rapid melting of glaciers in J&K.



We have seen that how haphazard execution of developmental projects disturb fragile eco-system. But we are not learning lessons. We are not having any mercy on nature. In return, nature too reciprocates in the form of natural disasters.



On September 7, 2014, massive flow of water from higher reaches following heavy rainfall led to overflow in Jhelum, Chenab, and Tawi basins causing devastating floods in J&K. As per estimates flood water measuring about 120,000 cusecs had in 2014 floods surpassed the carrying capacity of Jhelum by five times.

Flash floods in Jammu division had also caused massive destruction. More than natural, environmentalists blame man-made reasons for floods. In absence of regulation, wanton constructions in flood plains of Jhelum have taken place in the last several decades.

Wetlands on the left and right of Jhelum acted as reservoirs of the floodwaters. However, in the last five decades, most of the wetlands have lost their carrying capacity mainly due to conversion into agriculture land or concrete landscape.