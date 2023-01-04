Entrepreneurship leave for self employment

According to Arabian Business news, the scheme will motivate UAE national level employees to set up their own companies for employment generation, growth & sustainability. As per reports the applicant employee selected under this scheme will get half their salary during the period of project establishment.

It will be in coordination with the ministry of Economy & Human Resources, the Federal Authority Government HR division prepared details of economic projects and establishments that contribute to the revitalization of the country’s economy. Besides, these details would help the authorities while considering the requests for leave of their employees for the said purpose.

Come back to India, one of my colleagues posted at Azadpur New Delhi told me that banking Credit Card concept was there in the year 1991 introduced by a foreign bank.

After a gap of more than twenty five years the concept of credit card is gearing up herein J&K which evidently reflects the very slow speed of accepting the innovative ideas, besides addressing other issues of a particular product as well.

With the introduction of National Education Policy 2020, approved by the Union Cabinet, we have lot of expectations to make sweeping reforms in education & research.

The policy aims to create new possibilities for lifelong learning and make it industry oriented with emphasis on entrepreneurship. Its extensive broad view objective is a welcome step towards the overall future development of our children.

The NEP 2020 aspires to make young generation more innovative, proactive, pioneering behavior and prospect oriented to choose career of their choice skills.

In view of holistic approach, NEP 2020 enables flexible curriculum structure, rigorous research based specialization and opportunities for multi disciplinary work hence impetus to entrepreneurship, start ups & self employment. The NEP 2020 also focuses on technical education for overall growth & development of youth & their positive contribution for the country.