Entrepreneurship Redefined

A couple of days back, a renowned innovator from Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk, created a buzz when he stated: “Entrepreneurs to me are not those who just make money and more money. Entrepreneurs are problem solvers. If you are not problem solvers, you are not entrepreneurs”.

He went on to add, “If you’re making money, and even problem-solving, you’re not a good entrepreneur. You have to be helping others come up with you. Then you are true entrepreneurs”.

Here, Wangchuk’s unique creativity merits a mention in the line of his contribution to the nation’s security. He invented an eco-friendly solar-heated military tent that Army personnel can use in extremely cold places like Siachen and Galwan valley in the Ladakh region. This invention saves on the use of fossil fuel and at the same time increases the safety of military personnel deployed in these extremely cold places.

Continuing his innovative thoughts, he, while speaking at an event in Coimbatore redefined the meaning of entrepreneur as ‘problem solver’. In the context of prevailing socio-economic issues confronting the world, especially in the aftermath of Cocid-19 pandemic, the communities seriously need ‘problem solvers’ who not only can build fortunes for themselves, but also help the societies and communities to get scaled up on the economic front.

Today’s entrepreneurship has necessarily to be on these lines as the the COVID-19 pandemic shattered the established world-order in a single stroke, affecting all walks of human life be it economic, health, social or mental well-being. Despite being an unprecedented health emergency never seen in a century, the pandemic put significant stress on almost all the economic sectors.