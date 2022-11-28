Environment: An Islamic Perspective

Islam is focused on life; be it personal, social, commercial, environmental or spiritual. Universe is discussed in the holy Quran, be it sun or stars, cosmos or earth; flora and fauna, food chain, water cycle and ecological balance.

But unfortunately Islamic perspective on environmental protection and sustainability is least acknowledged due to our lack of understanding and habit of crediting everything good to the West.

Islam emphasised sustainability, prohibited wastage of resources and excessive use. This is evident in the verse : “And eat and drink, but be not excessive indeed, Allah likes not those who commit excess.”(Al A’raf 7:31) But we do totally opposite.

If we talk of our lavish weddings in Kashmir, every year tons of cooked rice, salad, and bakery get wasted and is dumped into rivers and fields thereby threatening environment and risking the lives of animals also. Environmentalists emphasise afforestation as a solution to global warming but this too has been emphasised by Islam.

Prophet Muhammad (SAW) encouraged planting of trees and the cultivation of agriculture and called them as good acts. This is illustrated in the hadith that “there is none amongst the Muslims who plants a tree or sows seeds, and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, but is regarded as a continued charitable gift (sadqa jarya) for him.”‏ (Al -Bukhari).