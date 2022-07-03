Epidemic of drug abuse

BY ADVOCATE NASIR UL ISLAM

As per WHO drug abuse is the harmful and hazardous use of psychotropic substances, including alcohol and illicit drugs. According to world Drug report of 2021:

1. There is 22% increase in number of people using drugs from 2010 to 2019.

2. About 270 million people around the world used drugs last year.

3. Non medicinal use of pharmaceutical drugs.

4. Rising web based sale of drugs during covid 19.