Equality, Attack or Discrimination?

As we are celebrating the Aazaadi Kaa Amrit Mahotsav galore across the country, the freedom of women who belong to a particular faith is under serious threat.

After the boastful claims of women liberation among Muslims through the banning of Triple Talaq in India, the issue of Hijab has become the point of discussion in the public.

The state has argued that the educational institutions are not meant for any religious practice and has directly associated the wearing of Hijab with the faith of Islam.

Therefore making this practice intolerable in educational institutes that have a Uniform Code. This argument suddenly represents India as a country with zero religious sensitivity.