Eradicating the menace

Fix a timeline

Government needs to fix a timeline to eradicate this menace, like its announcement about TB, HIV, and polio. Instructions must be passed to all the stakeholders, including medical agencies, civil society, police and others to act in unison and eradicate the menace.

These instructions need to be implemented in letter and spirit. As said by the Hon’ble LG on inauguration of Drug De-addiction Centre in Jammu that efforts are intensified to fight against this deadly disease on all fronts. For time being, the inception of rehabilitation centers is need of an hour for speedy recovery of the patient.

In order to promote work culture and sports activities government needs to invest generously in this direction so that youth will be engaged positively. It is also needed to provide adequate financial assistance to start ups for establishment of business and entrepreneurship in new areas of interest.

In case of any financial issues faced by the youth, or a victim of drug addiction, Government needs to come up with a policy to help them. It has been observed that one of the reasons for spreading of drug addiction is failure in education, and also unemployment.

Corporate sector & big businessmen should be directed to support the genuine organisations to organise seminars, sports events & cultural programmes for interaction, social bonding, and connectivity.