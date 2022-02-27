Eradicating the menace

Few months back, I attended, as a guest speaker, a programme on drug addiction at Tagore Hall Srinagar. It was organised by a local socio-religious organisation, and was attended by large number of people across Srinagar city, particularly from Downtown areas.
The participants emphasised on the need of co-ordination between different agencies and stakeholders to eradicate the drug menace. As per the figures, the present drug addiction cases in Kashmir has crossed 6 lac mark, and the hospital admission cases increase on each passing day within the age group of 17 to 23.
Fix a timeline
Government needs to fix a timeline to eradicate this menace, like its announcement about TB, HIV, and polio. Instructions must be passed to all the stakeholders, including medical agencies, civil society, police and others to act in unison and eradicate the menace.
These instructions need to be implemented in letter and spirit. As said by the Hon’ble LG on inauguration of Drug De-addiction Centre in Jammu that efforts are intensified to fight against this deadly disease on all fronts. For time being, the inception of rehabilitation centers is need of an hour for speedy recovery of the patient.
In order to promote work culture and sports activities government needs to invest generously in this direction so that youth will be engaged positively. It is also needed to provide adequate financial assistance to start ups for establishment of business and entrepreneurship in new areas of interest.
In case of any financial issues faced by the youth, or a victim of drug addiction, Government needs to come up with a policy to help them. It has been observed that one of the reasons for spreading of drug addiction is failure in education, and also unemployment.
Corporate sector & big businessmen should be directed to support the genuine organisations to organise seminars, sports events & cultural programmes for interaction, social bonding, and connectivity.
Police Public Coordination
With strict instructions to the police authorities from Government to implement the proposed timeline will also boost public interest, and enhance their trust on police department.
There is urgent need for Police-Public coordination on this serious issue as the police personnel also belong to our society and their families can also be the victims of this abuse.
Police need to make sincere efforts at SHO level and constitute a special task force with the public representatives, to start a comprehensive campaign against the dangerous drug abuse trends.
Once there will be fruitful results people will extend further possible support to the police. The people, including the heads of the particular area, should come forward and extend full support to the concerned law enforcing agencies. Police must be transparent, dedicated and skillful.
Controlling the disease at local level
All families need to be at vigil. They need to spend some time with their children at home and show parental responsibility. The issue of marriage at right age with minimum expenditure is to be encouraged. Besides, to stop the rising social evils, domestic violence, and intolerance among our young lot, people should coordinate with each other, irrespective of their own priorities and interests.
As far as education is concerned parents should not impose their own evaluation on the results of their children. As we mentioned above government needs to introduce a different grade system rather than this percentage system in education system.
The government jobs are now irrelevant as far as status and financial stability is concerned. Parents need to guide their children in right direction, and open global avenues before their children, with hope in almighty Allah about their future.
Shabir Ahmad Shah is working in financial institution.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.