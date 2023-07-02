Erratic weather patterns in Kashmir

Known for its serene environment, Kashmir has been witnessing erratic climate for the last several years.

The valley has been witnessing heavy spells of snow in winter. In March and April, Kashmir received incessant spells of rain and suddenly in June, there was dry spell amid scorching temperatures.

On June 23, Srinagar recorded its hottest June day after 18 years at 35.0 degree Celsius. This matches the previous record set on June 3, 2018, when the temperature also reached 35.0°C. Famous hill station Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 30.2 degree Celsius, the second highest maximum temperature in June in 15 years.

Indicators of climate change in Kashmir are visible. Heavy spells of snow, rains and heat waves coupled with sudden windstorms and hailstorms point towards serious climatic changes. Kashmir is from last month witnessing high temperature resulting in heavy discharge in water bodies. Director of Meteorological Department (MeT), J&K, Sonam Lotus took to twitter to share his surprise over the rapid melting of snow cover.

“How much Snow cover has been lost in 102 days (March 14–July 2023) in J&K and Ladakh? Observe the difference. Rapid #melting, especially after June 21st. See the pink color which rep. Snow,” Lotus wrote on his twitter handle showing two comparative satellite pictures of loss of snow cover.

What is more concerning is rapid melting of glaciers in Kashmir mainly due to increase in temperature. Summer heat waves contributed significantly to high glacier melting. Studies indicate that Kolahoi, the largest glacier of Kashmir valley’s Jhelum Basin, is retreating rapidly due to spurt rise in temperature triggered by global warming and extreme pollution.

Thajiwas, Hoksar, Nehnar, Shishram, and glaciers around Harmukh are also retreating slowly. Glaciologists on the basis of studies state that during the last few years, glacier melting in Kashmir and Ladakh region has been highest as compared to the rest of the Himalaya and the Alps.