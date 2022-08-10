Escape to Spiritual Sopore

As I sit back - mind wandering through sunless sombre lanes and hands scribbling something, my eyes reel at the heart-penetrating autumn of 2017. Loaded with a sack of dead dreams amidst divided dramas, I got a chance to visit a popular town.

Up North. Those 30 miles from Srinagar passed within few blinks. Unable to decode what the Divine had desired, I escaped to spiritual Sopore. I was discovering the already discovered. A special reason of why I connect Sopore with Autumn; an unfortunate event has unfolded 29 years ago.

In 2017, while Sopore breathed Autumn, this lover-in-loss breathed Sopore. Thus, the fall vibe hits differently here. Autumn – more than a leaf-drop at my place. The journey begins.

Just scores of horse carts, famous fruit mandi and a sea of simple Soporians, it felt a populated paradise. Humility was their description. Innocence brimmed in their eyes. Warm and welcoming were their arms. Normal walking human bodies mesmerised me. There was something deeper and higher than Mini London Waali Feeling.

From young boys loading apple carton boxes on vehicles to middle aged women, in the periphery, carrying Guihh Phott, every plain activity caught my attention. As I moved towards the outskirts, the term ‘Rural/Gaam’ made a very decent sense.

Autumn effect prevailed everywhere. The sight of romantic golden harvest-stocked fields made the journey wholesome. The apple aroma added spice to my senses. The sight of laborious villagers toiling in the fields; giving their sweat and blood was an arrow on my fatigue and sluggishness. I wondered where does the regional divide stem from.

Why a second-class treatment given to the ones living far from secretariat. Why shameless slanders like “Groos, Gujjur, Dangar.” Why considering a villager as mortal of a lesser God. Why obnoxious Gaam-Shahar debate persisting unabated. Mind-numbing hypocrisy. Head clogging discrimination.