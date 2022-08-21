Establishing Chinar Park in Srinagar

Establishing of the proposed Kashmir’s largest Chinar Park, “Chinar Zaar” in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains at Nishat in Srinagar, is an important step.

But, equally important is safeguarding thousands of heritage Chinar trees across Kashmir.

The Chinar trees have been suffering massive damage due to an onslaught in the name of urbanisation and development through construction of roads and buildings or widening of roads.

Illegal felling of trees for making profit out of its wood, and some natural factors also worsened the problem.