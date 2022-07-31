Eulogy to a Good Doctor

If a doctor maintains professionalism and has the necessary acumen to administer his expertise to get the best outcome, a few extra bucks don’t matter. However, when a patient feels that only time and money are being continuously spent without any progress, he’s bound to lose faith in them and form opinions about a doctor, thus affecting the reputation of the medical field.

Lately, I had been seriously ill and took an appointment with a physician about whom I had heard a lot. As we reached the clinic, we saw a long queue of seated patients waiting for their turn. I also took a place and kept waiting for my turn. I desperately wished for time to dash so that I might get somehow relieved of the pain I was in.

It felt like the clock had stuck, and the patients seemed to take ages to come out of the doctor’s cabin. All this while I wished someone to let me in before my turn on account of an emergency case. I requested none, but nobody too did bother, alas! After a long wait, it was my turn to go inside.

The doctor generally started by asking my name and age, checking my height and weight, and then asked about the problem and related issues. He listened patiently to everything I told him, enquired about certain things related to my health condition, examined me properly, and put me on some medication till he would get confirmation from the tests he advised.

This is usually what all doctors do, but the way they do it makes them different from one another. And honestly, this was my first experience where I felt like I’m healing while talking to a specialist.