Evaluate your cyber risks

From a business point of view, huge opportunities abound for insurance companies in the post-pandemic world. Individual and corporate awareness of risks to life, health, income and wealth has reached new heights. At the same time, the insurers need to step up their game in terms of narrowing the many protection gaps exposed by the virus.

Let me quote Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. “The uncertain year of the pandemic has pushed the health insurance awareness a notch up with customers opting for the standalone corona cover or going for a comprehensive health insurance cover too. With business losses, we also saw an increase in queries for property insurance which shows a healthy increase in the overall need for insurance.”

Health insurance no doubt has been the most bought insurance product during the pandemic, but there has also been a rise in demand for other insurance policies and covers. Notably, among others, the pandemic gave rise to an urgent need of a customised insurance scheme to protect the people from the loss owing to cyber attacks.

Precisely, an era of cyber protection insurance policies that include protection against cyberbullying and other cyber risks such as identity theft or extortion, has begun.

Though the cyber insurance product at the moment is at a nascent stage, the growing cyber attacks in the post pandemic world would necessitate a need to have a cyber insurance policy in near future.

If experts are to be believed, every major insurance company will be offering this product and will sell like hot cakes.