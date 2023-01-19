Eviction of land

At the time of settlement about one hundred years ago this land was recorded as Shri Sarkar Dulatmandar meaning our government is wealthy and rich as it has enough land and can utilize it for common purposes of its citizens.

It was, and is the responsibility of the government to look after its properly, and if at any time finds that this treasure is illegally occupied by anyone may and can take action against that. Few decades ago people were having a kind of fear that if this kind of land is occupied, sarkar will take action.

But from last three decades people first only encroached these patches either by fencing or planting fruit bearing trees, and from few years later started constructing residential houses; and later on commercial constructions on such patches.