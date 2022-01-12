Evil Harassment in Public Transport

Road Safety Week

National road safety week will be observed from January 11-17, 2022. Nothing extraordinary will happen. We will witness the customary drama on roads for the week and traffic police will come up with a list of achievements. The number game will continue, e.g., Thirty thousand bikers violated the norms. Will they ever list the number of men arrested for tarnishing the chastity of young girls in the buses/cabs they regulate?

They will tell us the number of injuries in road rage but they will not tell us the number of injuries inflicted on college-going girls who were sexually molested in overcrowded public buses. The lackadaisical approach of traffic police is shocking, to say the least.

The administration will flag off Walkathon (Walk for Awareness) but will fail to curb the menace of exploitation in buses. They will discuss the corrective measures to minimise road accidents to save lives but who will discuss the road blues of lady sufferers. Driver fraternity has to take a pledge and reaffirm that they will take all preventive measures to make the commute of women passengers hassle-free. Otherwise carrying placards and signature campaigns don’t solve anything. Let the department stay away from publicity stunts this year and show us the impact on the ground.