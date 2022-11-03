Evil: Metaphor Of Wrongdoers

‘’Whomever God guides in the guided one, and whomever He sends astray, these are the losers’’ (7:178) It could be thus inferred that the ones the God guides accede to His signs, while the ones God sends astray are the losers, as they do not accede to His signs, which stay manifest in nature.

One only has to stay alert to imbibe these signs, so that they sink and become a part of the being. Short of it, one is bound to be led astray and become the loser, in the sense that he loses his soul. They become hell dwellers:

‘’We have destined for hell multitudes of jinn and humans. They have hearts which they do not understand. They have eyes with which they do not see. They have ears with which they do not hear. These are like cattle. In fact, they are further astray. These are the heedless’’ (7:179)