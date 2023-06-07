Exit or Incarnation

With mounting financial crisis, non governability, fractured politics, judicial divide, ethnic antagonisms and sectarian violence and price rise, people were fed up and they rallied round Imran Khan.

PDM tried to implicate him in any charge that could make him insignificant. It failed, despite hundreds of charges put against Imran Khan, PTI, his party was the first choice in the ensuing elections.

On May 9th, when he was summoned to court, he was unceremoniously jailed by Rangers. It brought out natural anger against the army. A protesting, non violent group, all of sudden, attacked Jinnah house and other symbolic national representative sights.

Army acted back through PDM to invoke nationalism and declare Imran Khan anti national. May 9th protests gave them full chance and space to wrap the culpability and regain the control.

They made May 9th its alibi, a military campaign for nationalism and revolt against army. The Army and PDM lost no ground to make believe that Army installations, heritage house and martyrs’ symbolism were attacked by enraged agitating masses on PTI’s behest.

Imran Khan was directly blamed. PTI’s top leadership was taught lessons; solitary imprisonments to unveiled threats. Their nerve was broken and on daily basis they are made to denounce their affiliation with Imran Khan.

His wings are cut one after another to make him frozen in turbulence. The establishment is weighing that moment, when they could unleash stage second of Khan’s exit from his political scene.

The developments have cast such long shadows on Imran Khan’s PTI and on his power politics. The Establishment is heading for new experimentation, breaking parties and remaking persons. In Pakistan democratic recognition does not matter, it is the pleasure of the establishment that matters, finally. There is no judicial impartial enquiry on May 9th occurrences.

No cries of human right activists. Only one assurance on televising messages from PTI supports: ‘loyalty to the army and cut off with Imran Khan’. Was that violence scripted, engineered or happened naturally? Why were those areas unprotected? How protesters could indulge in violence in the red zones? Is it an end to Imran Khan’s politics? Can they wash him off, in this era of social media and information bloom? It is to be seen. He has his admirers from religious seminaries as well.

Quite outspoken, a sports person by nature believing in excellence, he has been a cult figure for his party workers. PTI is Imran Khan and Khan is an unmatched leader. He thought that he could make things happen with people’s support.

He failed to understand the structure of power politics in Pakistan right after 1953 is difficult to change, unless the very discourse of its nationalism is changed. Despite his place in the hearts of Pakistani electorate, establishment in nexus with conventional ruling parties (PDM) are against him, heavily.

He had an assassination bid on his life; he did not yield and stood firm against the persons in power. He is alone, stirred but not broken. It is unlikely that at this stage of life, army against him, when past is his prime and jilted by his party colleagues, he would be able to make a come back. His sufferings are hard to minimize.

Would he be another Shakespearian tragic hero, to fill the missing links of history of Pakistan? These are the wages of being ideal and then trying to cross the set boundaries. If he emerges, it would be a new Pakistan on fresh discourse.