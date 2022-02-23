Expand the horizon

Recently the board results for 10th standard were declared. Before that we had results for 11th and 12th .
These are considered as important milestones in the early academic journey of our students.
And these are the stages where students make a choice for their career, and that sets the course of their future life.
Usually we have seen in our society that once a student passes 10th standard, parents force a choice on them.
The preferred choice is the medical stream and the less preferred is, what we call non-medical. One is made in the hope of becoming a doctor, and another to become an engineer.
Just after the 12th standard is over, students with their parents, make a beeline outside coaching institutions.
Everyone wants to be a doctor, or an engineer. Though, there is nothing wrong in choosing medicine or engineering as one’s career, but we violate the rules of mathematics while doing so.
For a few seats that are actually available in both the streams, we make almost all our students to compete, and make it to the list somehow. It is not possible mathematically. In this race our brilliant students are turned into a miserable lot.
If a detailed study is made of how this mindset has ruined the career of thousands of our students, people could understand that forcing their children to pursue just one stream, or prepare endlessly for just one exam, is a dangerous path to tread.
It has become a gambling of sorts, and in a hope to get a berth in some medical college or an engineering college, we never allow our minds to think freely about the vast choices that are available to make one’s career.
It is here that our community animators need to come forward and streamline the idea that our students can opt for multiple career choices from very early on.
This world is not confined to just one or two career options. There are new fields that are opening up, and our students can orient towards them even while they are in school.