Expanding Medical Education

As per officials, each college would be having an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats and would enhance the total MBBS seats substantially in Jammu and Kashmir.

Around 1612 posts of faculty, doctors, paramedics, administrative staff and others have been created.

Both the medical colleges are going to cater to the needs of people living in far flung areas. Chief Secretary asked the officers to explore the option of hiring the necessary infrastructure for starting the class work near the respective district hospitals.

He directed the executing agencies to complete all the formalities for tendering out the civil works in next two months.