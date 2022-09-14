Expenditure and Quantity Controls

Guests are invited to celebrate various ceremonies relevant to occasions; to share joyous moments. Marriage ceremonies top the list. This tradition continued eons ago with its timely modified ways of cuisine and dainties used on such invitations.

In J&K, however, the invitation regarding number of guests on marriage ceremonies and the volume of feast served thereto changed into a sort of problem, thereby followed Government interventions from time to time.

Accordingly SROs. 455 dated 11-9-1973 and 145 dated 25-5-2004 were issued under the provisions of Essential Commodities Act 1955 for what is commonly known as ‘Guest Control Order’ limiting the number of guests and the dishes to be served. Both the SROs proved still births due to public resentment besides their inherent flaws.

The latter was set aside by the Hon’ble High Court of Jammu & Kashmir in 2006 holding it violative of fundamental rights of the citizens and as such non-sustainable besides lacking in as to whether the offense is cognizable or non-cognizable, bailable/non-bailable and which one court is competent to try the offense/offender as the same was not mentioned in the policy decision.

Government, third time, came up with another order from the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs under No.39-FCS & CA of 2017 dated 21-2-2017 and prescribed the number of guests as 400 in case of bridegroom’s side and 500 including baarat for bride’s side, seven dishes each of vegetable and non-vegetable preparations, 100 persons for small functions, with ban on use of amplifiers, decks, loud speakers, bursting of crackers and direction to dispose of the plastic & the non-biodegradable material in eco-friendly manner which was to reckon from 1-4-2017.

Reportedly the order did not derive power from any law nor had it the consent, concurrence & vetting of Ministry of Law nor any rules framed for implementation alongside issuance. Interestingly the order seen as a wiper of a social evil ran overhead of the poor who felt bedeviled as the prescribed numbers were excessive for them.

Moreover, during the brief stint of implementation of the earlier orders there were complaints of misuse of powers and responsibilities by both from Government and the public.