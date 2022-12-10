Explained: Exchange of damaged notes

All of us know the importance of money. Money is the way we get the things we need and want. We all want it, work for it and think about it. So, everyone uses money, which is with us in the form of physical denominations of coins and currency notes. It is a commodity which can make someone happy and someone else sad.

Without going into the details of how to make best use of your money, let me take you through the focus on clean currency note initiative.

Actually, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), under its media awareness campaign, is going to launch a campaign soon on facility for exchange of banknotes at bank branches through FM Radio, Digital Media (websites) and SMS.

In this regard, the RBI has asked the banks for strict compliance of its directions on hassle free exchange of soiled/mutilated notes and coins in line with the regulatory prescription. This time, the apex bank is going to impose a penalty on banks if any laxity in rendering such services is observed.