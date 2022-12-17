Explained: JKB Special OTS scheme for NPAs

Burgeoning bad loans, commonly known as NPAs (non-performing assets) in banking parlance, has always threatened the survival of banks. History is witness that uncontrolled surge in bad loans has wiped out many banks in the past. This NPA problem has been dominating media headlines for years. Experts in the industry are continuously engaged in highlighting the dangers which these NPAs carry for a bank, if such loans go uncontrolled. But, we have rarely found experts dishing out exact solutions to the problem.

Default in loan repayments has remained rampant despite the fact the regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), had set in motion a series of measures to arrest the menace of mounting bad loans. Despite these measures, the NPA menace persists in the banking industry.

This bad loan scenario throws open two important questions. First, who is responsible for this menace? Second, what is the solution to this problem?

In the first case, banks are themselves to be blamed for this situation. They haven’t shown interest in cleaning the mess existing in their asset quality. Most of them resorted to ever greening and delayed recognition of bad loans.

In the second case, at least, creating panic cannot solve the problem. First of all, we have to understand that all bad loans are not willfully created. It should not also be assumed that in all cases banks and borrowers were hand-in-glove to defraud public money and had indulged in funds diversion. But there is a need to acknowledge the risk factor in a market economy. It’s important to differentiate between the willful defaulter and a genuine business failure.