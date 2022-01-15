EXPLAINED: One Time Relief to Loan Defaulters

The havoc wreaked by the coronavirus variants in the last two years of its outbreak on the economy has brought miseries to the businesses, individuals and households. It wiped out the incomes of millions of households and individuals.

The loss of income among other things impacted the loan repayments. Even as the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rolled out certain stimulus packages which included moratorium on loan repayments for a specific period, the recovery in economic activities and income generation didn’t pick pace on the expected lines so far.

Amid this scenario when another variant of the virus, Omicron, has emerged on the scene, apprehensions loom large that banks may witness slip of standard assets into the bad loan category.