Exploding head, rescued by pencil

In 2032, we were abroad for winter vacations. It was my first visit, however, I was enrolled for coaching till our stay. I was puzzled! Back home, I wasn't even allowed to go out alone and get csoachwoar (sort of Kashmiri doughnut).

Anyway, I made friends there and we would often have conversations after our classes. They once asked me about my homeland, its history, religion of people and the language we spoke.

Like my parents, I was unable to explain, however, I hated to look muddled and unresolved.

And as I quietly first whispered it to myself, I stammered, and said: “Kashmir, Development, Peace...ksh….Koshur. God bless Abdul, if it wasn’t him, never would I have been able to utter the last word.

I couldn’t explain more than that, even as I felt like a weak plant, which cannot even stand the slightest of winds.

That day if they’d asked me about smartphone games and youtube videos, I could have detailed it. Because that was all I did after school while mom ordered pizza and other “good” food for me.