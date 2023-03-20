Exploitation of Water Bodies in Kashmir

From pleasant to “filthy”

Sadly enough, unbridled urban development in recent decades has not only deprived the lake of that pleasantness, but has turned it into a vast cesspool which receives untreated sewage from old Srinagar city, where most of the city’s 1.5 million population is concentrated.

Over a century after Lawrence’s terse description of Dal Lake’s beauty, the title of a cable released by Wiki leaks in September 2011 about Kashmir politics suggested how widespread and manifest the lake’s ecological degradation had become. The cable titled “Kashmir politics as filthy as Dal Lake,” was sent in April 2006 by US ambassador, David Mulford, from New Delhi to Washington.

It didn’t surprise people in Kashmir as the increasing pollution of the Dal Lake is known to everyone. Last year in September, a division bench of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, while terming the disposal of solid waste into Dal Lake “disgraceful,” observed that heaps of garbage which include intestines of slaughtered animals are being dumped into Dal Lake.

The boatmen (shikara wallas) who ferry tourists in Dal Lake said that they make it a point not to take the visitors near sites which are the most polluted. “If we go near those areas, which look like garbage dumping sites, no one would ever want to visit the lake,” said Nazir Ahmad, a shikara walla (boatman) at Dal Lake.

As per the information received from Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) after filing an RTI, as many as 25 drains of old Srinagar city flow without any treatment into the Dal Lake whereas liquid waste of 702 houseboats and 13 hotels within the Dal Lake also goes directly into the water body without any treatment.

For the rest of sewage, there are five sewage treatment plants (STPs) in place, but they are not functioning properly. The vice chairman of LAWDA, Hafiz Masoodi, agrees that they need to be upgraded. “We are in the process of upgrading them and we are also working on connecting the houseboats with STPs by shifting them to a specific area (Dole Damb). Moreover, we have asked the hotel owners in and around Dal Lake to install STPs,” Masoodi said.

While tracing the origin of Dal Lake’s deterioration, Iftikhar Drabu, a senior engineer who specialises in water engineering, said that the habitations we see now within the Dal Lake area have come up since early 1950s on the ‘newly surfaced land masses’ which were formed when Nallah Amir Khan channel was created for lowering the water level of the lake following 1950 flooding. According to him, these landmasses were encroached and subsequently built upon.

“The then ‘popular’ government, instead of preventing encroachment and construction, went further and actually encouraged habitation within the Lake by providing the early settlers with necessary infrastructure such as roads, access tracks, electricity and water supply,” Drabu said.

Another decision of the government which adversely impacted Dal Lake according to Drabu, was allowing mooring of house boats in the Lake which, he said, was restricted to Jhelum during the rule of the Maharajas from the Dogra dynasty.

Though Mulford, in his communication with his bosses in Washington, chose Dal Lake as a striking simile for Kashmir’s “filthy politics”, all the water bodies in Kashmir are feeding on a tide of pollutants and are shrinking at a rapid pace. Anchar Lake in the vicinity of Dal Lake in Srinagar, has already been lost to solid and liquid waste pollution.