Exploring the ancient find of Devesar

The bronze frame which besides other incarnations also carries the wonderful incarnation of Surya (the sun God) measures 6’ 2” ft. long 4’ 4” ft. broad about 1’ 2” ft. thick and 3 mounds and four seers in weight. It is oval shaped with its bottom end flattered on its borders it carriers images of Hindu deities. The images are brilliantly casted.

This is the only find of this kind know from Kashmir and described in various leading archaeological books of the world it is on the basis of this find that Devsar’s artistic activities of Shankarvarman’s period are established.

The Sultans and Mughal emperor also visited the site and made it as an important Pargana of their empire. There is the mention of Devsar in various chronicles and provides description of several ancient events, which have taken place in its plateaus. One of such event recorded in history says that Zawalchu the tyrant invader who entered Kashmir during the period of Raja Suhadeva and spread terror at last have got killed in the plateaus of Devsar.

The event adds that Zawalchi who had killed numerous people and made thousands as prisoners, once asked them about the way leading then to Hindustan,( modern India). He is learnt was shown the Devsar path. The season was winter and the Panchal Mountains had been experiencing heavy snowfall. Zawalchu who had reached on the top of panchal on his way to Punjab, was trapped in the heavy snow and lost his way. He could not bear the ice cold and got killed along with his forces somewhere in Devsar area.

Devsar’s historical significance is well established besides its artistic activities. Historians claim that they have got ample evidence to believe that in the ancient times a rich urban civilization flourished at Devesar. Several archaeologists and historians which included PNK Bamzai, R C Kak , Pratapditya Pal and John Siudmak have also earlier studied the finds of Devesar and mentioned those in detail in their respects accounts. I have myself more recently wrote several articles on the Devesar finds and have discussed its historical, numismatic and archaeological significances in my recent books on Jammu and Kashmir, Archaeology and Numismatics.

Although the Devsar from time to time has been reveling its ancient antiquities and artifacts, but the fact remains that Devesar has never been explored scientifically and it is only chance finds which have been making their appearances from its upper lands.

Steps are required to be taken to explore the Devesar plateaus in a systematic manner and on scientific lines. The archaeology department with joint efforts of Kashmir University’s history and archaeology departments can take up this joint adventure.