Exploring the Enchanting Keran Valley

Nestled in the picturesque Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir lies the breathtaking Keran Valley. Situated at a distance of 50 Kilometres from Kupwara town this idyllic valley is blessed with natural beauty, with the majestic Kishanganga River flowing through its heart. Surrounded by lush forests, towering mountains, and abundant wildlife, Keran Valley is a true paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts.

Despite its proximity to the Line of Control, which separates Kashmir from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, Keran Valley has recently opened its doors to tourists, offering a unique opportunity to explore a region steeped in history and natural wonders. To reach Keran, visitors have to pass through the Firkiyan Gali, located at an altitude of 9,634 feet. The scenery along the way is breathtaking.

Keran Valley is not just a single village but a region that encompasses several villages, including Keran, Mundiyan, and Pathran.

On the other side of the Kishanganga River, across the border in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, lies another village with the same name - Keran. Both villages share the Kishanganga river known as Neelum in Pakistan acting as a natural border between India and Pakistan.

The name of Kishanganga was changed in 1956 by the Pakistan Government. While the people on both sides of the border share the same religion, their social and cultural practices differ significantly. Due to political tensions, Indian and Pakistani officials restrict interactions between the residents of Keran Valley.