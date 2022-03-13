Exploring the Mughal Epigraphy

The inscriptions produced during the Mughal period were no less master pieces than their architectural marvels exhibited in the fine royal building and garden constructions.

The best calligraphy specimen can be seen in the shape of manuscripts produced during Mughal Period across the entire dominion.

The writing styles reflected on their coins and their engraved inscriptions are no less amazing while the calligraphy patterns adopted by them for their vast coinages and on few epigraphs had a very deep influence on the rulers who came after them and followed their predecessors.

The Durrani and Sikh period coins and epigraphs too exhibit the Mughal style of writing and engravings.