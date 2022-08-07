Exploring the unexplored

BY JYOTI CHAUDHARY

In May of year 2022 I was planning my second trip to Jammu and Kashmir. The question lingering in my mind was to reach an offbeat place still untouched by commercial tourism.

This quest to explore the unexplored arises because visit to a commercial destination doesn’t give one the desired rejuvenation. That is the reason more and more people are going for offbeat destinations nowadays.

Fast forward to the trip proper which I will relive while trying to give a visual description for future offbeat tourists like me.

I will skip the less important details of reaching Srinagar and hiring a taxi for our final destination which are generally same as any other itinerary of valley.

Ringbala village is located in Kupwara district and one can reach it by road in six hours from Srinagar by moving along route Srinagar – Sopore –Kupwara – Kalaroos – Machhal – Tchuntwari - Ringbala.

Road beyond Tchuntwari is a fair weather gravel track which adds to the adventure and thrill due to steep gradient and sharp turns at few places.