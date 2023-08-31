Exposing Roadblocks

In the recent tête-à-tête between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, held on the periphery of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, followed by an uptick in their arrogant comments, issuing of maps and undiplomatic gestures from the Chinese side, underscoring the egotism China believes in instead a result-oriented dialogue has come to the fore just ahead of G 20 meeting in New Delhi.

This unfolding scenario portends a potential trajectory in which forthcoming encounters between the leadership of India and China could yield not accord but heightened discord.

While both Prime Minister Modi and Chinese leader Xi had ostensibly concurred on "intensifying efforts" to de-escalate tensions along their contested border, their recent face-to-face interaction—uncommon since a fatal clash over three years ago—appeared to exacerbate rather than assuage strained relations.

New Delhi reprimanded Beijing for its recent publication of the 2023 "standard map," a cartographic depiction asserting China's sovereignty over portions of Indian territory. The Indian government lodged a diplomatic protest, vehemently rejecting these claims as devoid of factual underpinning.

A Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson stated, "Today, we have registered a robust objection through diplomatic channels with China regarding their so-called 2023 'standard map' that lays audacious claims to India's rightful territory. We categorically dismiss these assertions, given their unsubstantiated nature. Such manoeuvres by the Chinese administration only compound the complexity of resolving the longstanding border issue."