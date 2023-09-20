Extraordinary Heatwave Breaks Record

In the ongoing month, Srinagar experienced its hottest September day in over half a century, with temperatures reaching 34.2 degrees Celsius on September 12. The previous record, dating back to September 1, 1970, stood at 33.8 degrees Celsius. The all-time highest September temperature in Srinagar was registered on September 28, 1934, at 35 degrees Celsius.
The heatwave to severe heatwave conditions persisted in Kashmir this summer. There has been a prolonged dry spell which is attributed to stable atmospheric conditions resulting in reduced moisture.
The Jhelum Riverbed is drying up due to an ongoing and unbroken dry spell in the region. A drought-like situation is persisting in Kashmir and it is having significant implications on water resources, agriculture, and the overall well-being of the population. Droughts are prolonged periods of abnormally low rainfall that result in water shortages.
There have been potential impacts of drought-like situation in Kashmir.
Water Scarcity: Reduced rainfall lead to lower water levels in rivers, lakes, and reservoirs, affecting the availability of freshwater for drinking, agriculture, and industrial use.
Agricultural Impact: It is having a severe impact on agriculture. Insufficient water for irrigation can lead to crop failures, reduced yields, and economic losses for farmers.
Food Security: Mostly droughts result in crop failures and it can result in food shortages and increased food prices, affecting food security for the population.
Livestock: Drought conditions have also impacted livestock, as water and forage become scarce. This can lead to a decline in livestock health and productivity.
Economic Impact: Reduced agricultural output and water shortages can have broader economic implications, affecting livelihoods and local economies.
Hydroelectric Power Generation: Droughts can affect hydroelectric power generation, which can contribute to power shortages.
Environmental Impact: Droughts can harm ecosystems and wildlife, leading to reduced biodiversity and habitat degradation.
There are many factors contributing to Drought-Like Situations in Kashmir. The natural climate patterns, such as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), influenced rainfall patterns in the region. These patterns resulted in periods of reduced rainfall.
The long-term changes in global climate patterns can alter precipitation patterns. Climate change can contribute to more frequent and severe droughts in some regions. Human activities, including deforestation and changes in land use, can disrupt local hydrological cycles, reducing water availability.
Poorly managed water resources, including over-extraction of groundwater and mismanagement of reservoirs, can exacerbate drought conditions. The increasing demands for water due to population growth and urbanization can strain water resources during droughts.
Addressing drought and preparing for drought-like situations typically involves a combination of strategies, such as water conservation, improved water management practices, drought-resistant crop varieties, and long-term climate adaptation measures.
Local authorities and governments often play a crucial role in managing and mitigating the impacts of drought in their regions.
Deficit Rainfall:
The deficit in rainfall in Kashmir can be influenced by a variety of factors, both natural and anthropogenic (human-caused). Some of the common reasons for deficit rainfall in Kashmir are:
Climate Patterns: Regional climate patterns, such as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), can significantly affect monsoon rainfall in India, including Kashmir. An El Niño event, for example, tends to bring drier conditions and reduced rainfall.
Topography: The topography of Kashmir, with its surrounding mountains, is influencing rainfall patterns. Mountains block or redirect moisture-laden air masses, leading to variations in precipitation. Rain shadow regions, where mountains block rain-bearing winds, can experience reduced rainfall.
Global Climate Change: Long-term changes in global climate patterns affected rainfall. Climate change lead to shifts in precipitation patterns, which resulted in altered rainfall regimes in different regions, including Kashmir.
Local Weather Systems: Short-term weather systems, such as the presence of high-pressure systems or the absence of low-pressure systems, lead to reduced rainfall during specific time periods.
Deforestation and Land Use Changes: Human activities, such as deforestation and changes in land use are impacting local weather patterns. These activities reduced the availability of moisture in the atmosphere and disrupt natural rainfall patterns.
Urbanization and Heat Islands: Urban areas with increased concrete and asphalt are creating localized heat islands. This altered local weather patterns, potentially reducing rainfall in and around urban centers.
Water Management Practices: The management of water resources, including dam construction, can affect the natural flow of rivers and the availability of water for irrigation. Poorly managed water resources can lead to changes in local hydrology and potentially reduce rainfall.
Air Pollution: Air pollution, including the presence of particulate matter and aerosols, impacted cloud formation and rainfall. Polluted air can hinder the condensation and coalescence of water droplets in clouds, potentially reducing rainfall.
Dried up Jhelum
The Jhelum River, often referred to as the "Mighty Jhelum," is one of the major rivers in the Indian subcontinent and flows through our Kashmir.
The Jhelum River originates in union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It is fed by several tributaries, including the Lidder River and the Sheshnag Lake. The river flows through the Kashmir Valley before entering Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where it eventually joins the Chenab River.
The Jhelum River is partially fed by glaciers in the Himalayas. Changes in glacier melt rates due to climate change are affecting river flow. Reduced glacier melt contributing to lower river discharge during certain times of the year.
The Jhelum River is of great importance to the people of Kashmir, both in terms of its cultural and economic significance. It provides water for irrigation, sustains agriculture, and supports local livelihoods in the region.
The river's flow has been harnessed for hydroelectric power generation. Several hydroelectric power stations are located along the Jhelum River, contributing to the energy needs of the region.
The Jhelum River has played a significant role in the history and culture of Kashmir. It is mentioned in ancient Sanskrit texts and has been celebrated in Kashmiri poetry and literature. The river has also been associated with various historical events and conflicts in the region.
While the Jhelum River is essential for water resources, it also pose a flood risk during periods of heavy rainfall or snowmelt, particularly in the Kashmir Valley. Flooding events in the past have caused damage to infrastructure and communities.
Due to its importance, the management of the Jhelum River's water resources is a matter of great concern for both India and Pakistan, as it is shared between the two countries. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, governs the sharing of the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries, including the Jhelum.
The Jhelum River continues to be a vital natural resource in the region, supporting agriculture, providing drinking water, and contributing to energy production. However, managing the river's flow and addressing flood risks are ongoing challenges, particularly in the context of changing weather patterns and increased urbanization.
Rivers often experience changes in water flow and levels based on seasonal factors. During dry seasons or periods of reduced precipitation, rivers may appear to have lower water levels.
Prolonged periods of below-average rainfall can lead to drought conditions in a region. Drought can significantly reduce the flow of rivers and even cause some smaller tributaries to dry up temporarily.
The human activities such as irrigation, industrial use, and water diversion for hydroelectric power generation can reduce the flow of rivers. Excessive water withdrawals is leading to diminished river flow downstream.
The changes in land use, including deforestation is impacting the hydrology of a region. Trees and forests play a role in maintaining groundwater levels and regulating river flow by absorbing and releasing water.
The changing climate patterns, including shifts in precipitation and temperature is affecting the overall availability of water in a river basin. Warmer temperatures are leading to increased evaporation rates, which can contribute to lower river flow.
