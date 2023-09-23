Extreme weather pattern in Kashmir

DR. MUSHTAQ RATHER
The magnitude, and the ramifications, of the extreme weather conditions in the summer of 2023 across the globe are such that the current United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had to say: “the dog days of the summer are not just barking, they are biting”.
It is absolutely clear that the extreme weather events are not localized or confined to a particular region, country or continent, they are wide spread in occurrence and are literally engulfing every nook and corner of the globe irrespective of the geographical coordinates .
The current trend is a clear indication that 2023 is on the track to be the warmest year on record in the Earth’s history. The continued upward trend in temperature is attributed to human induced climate change. The valley of Kashmir is a fragile and sensitive ecosystem and is highly vulnerable to even slightest fluctuations attributed to climate change. The consequences of adverse climatic conditions have begun to cast their shadow with serious ramifications for this part of the world.
‘Paradise on earth’ as the Valley of Kashmir is known to the world witnessed erratic weather patterns. This is going to severely impact the tourist foot fall and agricultural sector to alarming proportions. The Kashmir valley is witnessing long dry spell which has led to drying up of prominent water bodies there by impacting flora and fauna of the region. There is acute shortage of portable water and the people have to go for an extra mile to fetch portable water. Even I have not experienced during my entire life such a severe scarcity of drinking water.
The summer of 2023 entered the annuals of history. The month of July scorched its way to the top of the charts as the hottest month ever recorded. The last month was the hottest August on record and the second hottest month ever measured ( after July) and September to hit even harder if similar sort of dry weather conditions prevail in the last leg of the month which seems to be inevitable as the department of meteorology has predicted no respite from this ongoing hot dry spell in near future.
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has issued its annual update on its projections for temperature trends in the next decade. The prognosis, expectedly is worrying . The annual mean global near-surface temperature for each year between 2023 and 2027 is likely to be 1.10 -1.80C higher than the average from 1850-1900. There is 66% chance that the global near –surface temperature will exceed 1.50C above pre-industrial era. The 1.50C threshold, the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change has repeatedly said, is one that is best left unbreached to avoid the disastrous consequences of global warming. The WMO further projected that at least one of the years from 2023-2027 will be hottest on record.
Kashmir at present is going through an unprecedented heat wave, shattering long-standing temperature records due to an on going dry spell that has persisted for the last 48 days. Recently Srinagar experienced its hottest September in over half a century, with temperature touching 34.2 degrees Celsius on September 12 which 6 degrees above the normal range, that marks the second –highest maximum temperature in September since the establishment of the weather observatory in 1891. The previous record, dating back to September 1,1970 , stood at 33.8 degrees Celsius. The all time highest temperature in Srinagar was registered on September 28, 1934 at 35 degrees Celsius. Dr. Rajesh Verma, a climate scientist at the National Institute of Climate Studies emphasized that “the heat wave in September is a clear indication of the changing climate patterns. Kashmir is not immune to the global phenomena of rising temperatures due to climate change”. Dr. Verma further added, that human centric activities including high scale urbanization, deforestation and the liberation of green house gases, are major drivers of this climate change.
“The Himalayan region, including Kashmir is particularly vulnerable to these changes and it is imperative that we take swift measures to mitigate the impact”. The climate experts are of the opinion that the factors such as deforestation, urbanization and climate change are contributing to this historic heat wave in Kashmir. The current heat wave has affected one and all. The lack of rainfall and snow fall in the region in recent months has led to severe water crisis thus affecting local populace, horticulture and pastoralism. The horticulture sector seems to be worst hit as the apple orchards have literally turned into dried vegetation due to scant availability of water. The ordeal of apple orchard owners is equally worrying as the visibly no rainfall has led to delayed coloring in apples which has subsequently resulted in delayed shifting of harvesting thus castigating a shadow on the futuristic economic prosperity of these apple growers.
As per the insights of climate expert Dr. Irfan Rashid, these unusual weather patterns are a result of climate change, which can lead to erratic weather conditions. Dr. Irfan Rashid is of the view that the current heat wave is part of this erratic weather. He also warned of potential weather events in the upcoming autumn, cautioning that regional climate change is ongoing. However he stressed the need for in-depth meteorological research to understand the weakened weather systems causing the extended dry spell.
The frequency of extreme weather events such as floods and heat waves is projected to rise manifold in future due to climate change, according to a study conducted by the researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar. Simultaneous rainfall and heat waves will become more frequent, severe and widespread due to climate change.
For every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature, the air’s capacity to hold moisture by 6 to 7 %. The hot and humid air, thus makes more water available to fall as rain, making wet-hot extremes likelier. Events such as floods and landslides could become more frequent, under wet–hot conditions, the heat waves first dry out the soil, thereby reducing its ability to absorb water. Subsequent rainfall has a harder time penetrating the soil and instead runs along the surface, contributing to flooding , landslides and ruining crop yield.
The catastrophic consequences of adverse climate change will severely dent the human existence if immediate mitigation measures are not put in place with sound and constructive planning. These extreme weather events serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need to address climate change. The interconnectedness of climate change impacts on both local and global scales underscores the necessity of immediate action. As the world faces the consequences of rising temperature and more frequent extreme weather events, the imperative to curb green house gas emissions and implement adaptive measures has never been more critical.
Dr. Mushtaq Rather, Educator and Research Scholar.