Extreme weather pattern in Kashmir

DR. MUSHTAQ RATHER

The magnitude, and the ramifications, of the extreme weather conditions in the summer of 2023 across the globe are such that the current United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres had to say: “the dog days of the summer are not just barking, they are biting”.

It is absolutely clear that the extreme weather events are not localized or confined to a particular region, country or continent, they are wide spread in occurrence and are literally engulfing every nook and corner of the globe irrespective of the geographical coordinates .

The current trend is a clear indication that 2023 is on the track to be the warmest year on record in the Earth’s history. The continued upward trend in temperature is attributed to human induced climate change. The valley of Kashmir is a fragile and sensitive ecosystem and is highly vulnerable to even slightest fluctuations attributed to climate change. The consequences of adverse climatic conditions have begun to cast their shadow with serious ramifications for this part of the world.

‘Paradise on earth’ as the Valley of Kashmir is known to the world witnessed erratic weather patterns. This is going to severely impact the tourist foot fall and agricultural sector to alarming proportions. The Kashmir valley is witnessing long dry spell which has led to drying up of prominent water bodies there by impacting flora and fauna of the region. There is acute shortage of portable water and the people have to go for an extra mile to fetch portable water. Even I have not experienced during my entire life such a severe scarcity of drinking water.

The summer of 2023 entered the annuals of history. The month of July scorched its way to the top of the charts as the hottest month ever recorded. The last month was the hottest August on record and the second hottest month ever measured ( after July) and September to hit even harder if similar sort of dry weather conditions prevail in the last leg of the month which seems to be inevitable as the department of meteorology has predicted no respite from this ongoing hot dry spell in near future.