Gradually, the musicians also started singing in all the languages they knew. From so-called religious songs to Bollywood item songs, they let no one sleep in the locality. Kids, old, young and sick, all had to ‘face the music’. Grandpa quietly went to see Sara and Saqib in their room. However, he saw their parents pacifying them as they had started tossing and turning, and getting cranky. The deafening voices were getting shrill as the night advanced. Amid the dark long night, the lights of rooms in adjacent houses were flickering on and off. Everybody felt besieged in the noisy scene.

The ailing granny also got uneasy and distressed. The wide-awake old man too couldn’t go to the mosque the next dawn. Along with the blaring music and bawdy lyrics that rebounded from the lanes of the locality, he went to the baker shop to fetch some fresh bread. He saw other people there, waiting for their turn, in an agitated mood. The issue under discussion was the use of loudspeakers during Mehndiraat. The old man was upset to learn about the extravaganza by a particular person in the locality who had hired these pricey singers for the whole night. Without entering into the discussion, he took the bread and returned home.

For Sara and Saqib, the night was no less than a nightmare. Being too sleepy and irked, they missed their morning online classes. Amidst trauma stemming from the pandemic and prevailing circumstances, it was too hard for kids to take this hullabaloo.

Tackling the irritated kids was a hard task for the parents. The doctor advised some investigations and added some more medicines in granny’s prescription. Kids went to sleep an early evening, and the rest of the family too decided to have dinner ahead of schedule and then take some rest.

“Thud, Thud” an instant big blast followed by scores of thunderous boom once again woke up the kids with fright and made them take refuge under quilt fussily. The old granny once again got startled. The sounds were so piercing and loud that the father of kids called up his friend in the nearby locality wherefrom the blasts echoed, just to know what was happening. “What did your friend say?” eagerly asked his old father, “is there an encounter going on?” he added. “No, it is some Baraat that has reached the marriage hall in my friend’s colony,” he answered pitiably.