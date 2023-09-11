Facilitator, Mentor and Counselor

September 05, the birth day of a great teacher and former President of India Dr. Radha Krishnan. The day is celebrated as Teachers' Day throughout India.

The aim is to highlight the problems of education and remind teachers of their role in society. It is undoubtedly a teacher on whose endeavours depend the success of educational system.

It is he/she who shapes the personality of learners; those who come from different backgrounds to achieve their excellence.

NEP – 2020 (National Education Policy) to be fully implemented in educational institutions has also identified the role of a teacher at every level of educational system. However, it would be injustice to ignore the fact that in ancient times teachers were respected even by kings. They followed the ideal of simple living and high thinking.

They possessed great spiritual power and commanded respect everywhere. In recent years majority of teachers have been drifting away from the high ideals and praiseworthy practices. They forget the examples of great teachers.

On asking the cause of it an educationist expressed; “in ancient times education was restricted to a particular class and creed but ever since educational opportunities have been created and there has been considerable increase in number of students hailing from all sections of the society.

This necessitated that more teachers are needed and as such these teachers are now being drawn from the general population, compromising the standards. Majority of in-service teachers have opted the job only from employment point of view”.