Facilitator, Mentor and Counselor

September 05, the birth day of a great teacher and former President of India Dr. Radha Krishnan. The day is celebrated as Teachers' Day throughout India.
The aim is to highlight the problems of education and remind teachers of their role in society. It is undoubtedly a teacher on whose endeavours depend the success of educational system.
It is he/she who shapes the personality of learners; those who come from different backgrounds to achieve their excellence.
NEP – 2020 (National Education Policy) to be fully implemented in educational institutions has also identified the role of a teacher at every level of educational system. However, it would be injustice to ignore the fact that in ancient times teachers were respected even by kings. They followed the ideal of simple living and high thinking.
They possessed great spiritual power and commanded respect everywhere. In recent years majority of teachers have been drifting away from the high ideals and praiseworthy practices. They forget the examples of great teachers.
On asking the cause of it an educationist expressed; “in ancient times education was restricted to a particular class and creed but ever since educational opportunities have been created and there has been considerable increase in number of students hailing from all sections of the society.
This necessitated that more teachers are needed and as such these teachers are now being drawn from the general population, compromising the standards. Majority of in-service teachers have opted the job only from employment point of view”.
Pertinent to mention here, during last couple of years education system has undergone dramatic changes; not only in terms of number of educational institutions but also in types of institutions. However, some believe merely increasing number of educational institutions will not achieve national goals without paying attention to quality education.
The role of a teacher has entirely changed. Teaching in the present day context has become highly specialized job. It requires highly competent and skilled teacher to handle various aspects of imparting education.
Mere holding of degrees will not make anyone a good teacher alone. He has to keep abreast of growing knowledge, techniques and skills. It cannot, however, be denied that teacher-student relation is very important in the process of education.
A teacher is a guide and a friend of a student, developing in her/him social attitudes, interests and ethical habits. For last couple of years our students have suffered a lot due to obvious reasons.
Our teachers needed to understand that we are in sensitive region and the students are the worst sufferers.
We have no deficiency of capable, and competent teachers who can act as facilitators, mentors and counselors, and guide students accordingly; enabling them to face a world that continuously changing.
Author is chief editor, Education Mail.