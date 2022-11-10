Facing a tough challenge

OPS versus NPS

The real battle is being fought on the major poll promise of Congress to restore Old Pension Scheme for over three lakh employees who have already rejected new pension scheme (NPS) imposed by National Democratic Alliance government (NDA) headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. Congress governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, coalition in Jharkhand and AAP in Punjab have already restored the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), thereby ignoring the objections of the union government.

In the mid of election, the Himachal government was caught in Catch -22 situation vis-à-vis making the promise to accept Old Pension Scheme (OPS) demand of over 2 lakh employees who have got a potential to nullify the BJP’s dream project - “Mission Repeat”. This has been witnessed in Dec.1993 assembly elections when wrath of employees had heavily cost former chief minister, Shanta Kumar whose party faced humiliating defeat as Congress won 52 seats out of 68.

The predominant factor for the ouster of BJP pertained to the employees who avenged their crushing 27 day strike by EX CM by calling the Army and Punjab Armed Police besides invoking the NSA, thereby dismissing 350 employees.

Analysts opine that an identical anger prevails amongst the employees in Himachal though they have been peacefully agitating for the restoration of OPS which was abolished by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by former prime minister, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Dec. 2003, and all union territories as well as state governments including Congress government headed by late Virbhadra Singh were forced to implement the dictate of the center. Its substitute, the National Pension Scheme (NPS), was implemented with effect from (w.e.f) April 1, 2004. But BJP has questioned silence of Virbhadra government over OPS which could have protested over the centre’s decision.

Interestingly, one document has surfaced which says it was Dhumal government which initially signed a memorandum with centre in 10 April,1999 and it was implemented by NDA government in 2003.

Experts say that under OPS, an employee contributes ten percent in the form of GPF whereas it is matched by state government in equal proportion which is granted to him or her on the retirement. State Government gives half of the last pay drawn as pension throughout life. Contrary to it, NPS permits an employee to make contribution as per choice which is matched by the government and he is entitled to withdraw sixty percent of total amount on retirement after giving option to government to invest forty percent of the amount in bonds. It does not have any provision of life long pension.

Congress has built its campaign on OPS which has rattled BJP, and finding it difficult to get an escape route as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had rejected their demand in State assembly and antagonised employees by challenging them to resign and contest polls to know their standing in the public.

BJP manifesto silent on OPS

Now BJP has not included this OPS in the manifesto, though party leaders have tried to assuage feelings of employees by saying an expert committee will be constituted to examine the issue, and then final decision will be taken. Employees leaders are not amused as BJP had double engine Sarkar hence it could have done it during five year tenure of Jai Ram Thakur?

Experts are clear in their opinion that centre can not do it in isolation as it will have to pert other BJP ruled states also which is next to impossible.