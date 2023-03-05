Facing the heat

The National Investigation Agency has taken yet another step towards ending terrorism in Kashmir.

The premier investigating agency has attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias ‘Latram’ at Nowahata in Srinagar’s old city.

Zargar, along with two other terrorists was released in exchange of passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Mushtaq Latram, who after deserting JKLF had formed his own outfit Al-Umar, was arrested in 1992 and he remained in jail for 7-years. Since 1999, Zargar, a ‘Designated Individual Terrorist’ under the UAPA has been operating from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was responsible for planning and getting many terror attacks executed in J&K.