Faith ensures security

The Prophetic trail from Syedena Ibrahim (A.S)/Abraham to Hazrat Issa (A.S)/Jesus Christ holds a lesson that belief and faith ensure security and the mission of Prophets was meant to promote belief and faith, as enshrined:

‘’Those who believe, and do not obscure their faith with wrongdoing, those will have security, and they are guided’’ (6:82)

It is clear thus that faith may not be obscured with wrongdoing, so as ensure that belief and faith translate to a secure existence and the believers and the faithful remain guided. This was the argument Syedena Ibrahim (A.S)/Abraham was invested with, as he approached his people: