Family Farming in Saffron economy

Family farming is a worldwide phenomenon and key agriculture model. It is highly prevalent in the saffron economy with different farm size and level of development offering explicit comparative advantages. It reduces disguised unemployment (unemployment unaffecting aggregate economic output). The use of family labour upto a certain level is gainful but beyond that returns to investment decreases. Therefore, we need to employ optimal levels of family labour in saffron cultivation. The farm resources and farm setting will be handled by the farmer efficiently and in this way we can manage farms properly. It has a dual effect: On one hand, it will increase farm productivity and on the other hand, it will make their work cheaper in terms of monetary costs. In a nutshell, it will make investment cost effective.

The family labour has a positive impact on saffron investment. In view of that, it will be very important that farmers will be provided greater incentives to invest given the higher susceptibility and correspondingly greater exposure to risk that arise due to their low economic status and the very likelihood that the moment their role in farming activities becomes commercially cost-effective it will be taken or unnoticed by commercial agriculture. Schemes should be launched to boost family farming and encourage investments in saffron. It has been seen that policies that aim at boosting income and productivity levels of farms have the tendency to bring convergence of strong anti-poverty forces in agricultural low income economies (Ashby et al., 2009). Such policies should be promoted at both national and international level.

To improve returns on investment in saffron farming in the first place and feed the saffron families in the second place alongside doing saffron farming sustainably, a vital and radical transformation in our ecosystem is necessary. To be operational, radical activities must address an intricate series of interrelated goals covering social, economic, and environmental aspects. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is a widely used tool for estimating the potential impact of any given activity on the environment. Agriculture and horticulture projects are the most valid project types talking about constituents of sustainability and biological diversity of great significance to agriculture in broad-spectrum and horticulture in precise form. Under horticulture, saffron is an important cash crop having high economic value, efficiency, and wide market. It is a great source of basic health needs, food and income for not only the majority of saffron families who directly or indirectly are dependent upon saffron but also for people who demand it. Therefore, the conservation and sustainable use of saffron are very important. When allowing for the potential impact of the saffron industry on the environment, biodiversity agricultural concerns are very important as they provide both indispensable ecosystem services and biodiversity that offer food security. Hence, environmental requirements are an essential part of every saffron business.