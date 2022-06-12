Farewell, Baba

Death is inescapable. Death is a promise. Death has a smell. It knocks us down. Life is a farce, a fraud. Life is a loan. This world is nothing but a sketchy imitation of reality. Life is unpredictable.

Death is inevitable. Life dances to the tunes of death. Death dreads. Death stares at everyone. It spares none.

There is no way to foretell when grief will take your breath away and send you scurrying to the places where no one can notice your big fat tears trickling down your cheeks.