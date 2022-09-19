Fatal Falls

Ignoring expert advice to adopt safety measures during the ongoing walnut harvesting season is proving fatal. In absence of the safety measures, many fall from walnut trees.

These mishaps lead to serious injuries, and sometimes deaths also. These deaths and injuries need to be prevented. In past there was no such expert advice available.

The mishaps kept on occurring frequently. A number of persons lost their lives, and those who survived had a tough time due to serious injuries. But now when the expert advice is very much available, hardly any attention is paid towards it. Very few people seem taking the expert opinion seriously, while the vast majority of farmers, dealing with walnut production, do not bother.