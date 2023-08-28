Fatal road accidents

Road accidents continue to occur in Srinagar city and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Sometimes precious lives are lost in such mishaps. People also get injured and some of the injuries are of serious nature.

The routine road accidents get un-noticed and the major ones come into the notice of people. In a recent road accident at HMT area in Srinagar one person was killed.

Violation of traffic rules is the main reason for such accidents. Over-speeding and related violations by drivers lead to most accidents. At some places it appears that for a number of people, driving four wheelers or riding motorbikes, the roads for them are for racing with high speed and not driving safely.